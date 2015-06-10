Finland's Stubb says not a candidate for Eurogroup president

HELSINKI, June 10 (Reuters) - Finland’s Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said on Wednesday he was not a candidate for the job of the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup, cutting short media speculation he could apply for the post.

The two official candidates for the powerful position, which helps shape euro zone economic policy, are the incumbent Jeroen Dijsselbloem of the Netherlands and Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos.

“We can stop the speculation, there are two candidates for the presidency of the Eurogroup both of them are excellent, very competent and experienced candidates... The person that has been speculated in Financial Times is not a candidate,” Stubb told a news conference referring to an FT article naming him as a possible contender. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, writing by Jan Strupczewski)