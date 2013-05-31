FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dijsselbloem says Eurogroup can mull permanent chief post later
May 31, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 4 years

Dijsselbloem says Eurogroup can mull permanent chief post later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Eurogroup’s chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem suggested on Friday he was against a Franco-German idea for a permanent president for the euro zone finance ministers’ bloc, saying a decision on the subject could be made late next year when his term ends.

“This is not a new subject, this has been discussed before,” he said in Athens. “I know that there are different opinions about this between the member states and I’ve read that they want to bring this into discussion again, possibly to be part of the decisions in the second half of 2014. That’s fine,” he said, adding that the proposal did not insult him.

“The Eurogroup is now functioning under my presidency and I will be happy to do that at least until the end of 2014,” said Dijsselbloem, who is also the Netherlands’ finance minister.

