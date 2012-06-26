FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup to discuss Cyprus, Spain in call on Wed-officials
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Eurogroup to discuss Cyprus, Spain in call on Wed-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will hold a teleconference on Wednesday to discuss a request for emergency lending from Cyprus and the details of a similar request from Spain, euro zone officials said on Tuesday.

Cyprus might need up to 10 billion euros from euro zone governments to finance its budget needs and to recapitalise its banks, which have been hit hard by Greece’s debt restructuring.

Jean-Claude Juncker - the president of Eurogroup, as the euro zone finance ministers are known - said last Thursday that the ministers would discuss in coming weeks whether euro zone loans to Madrid would be senior to other Spanish debt.

While Juncker downplayed the importance of the status of the loans, markets have been selling Spanish bonds on concern that they would be paid after the euro zone governments in case of a Spanish default.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.