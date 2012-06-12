FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2012 / 1:18 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Quarter of Europe refining capacity offline

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Refiners make unseasonal run cuts as demand declines
    * Middle distillates stocks down 2.4 pct since April
    * Total crude and oil products down 3.2 pct yoy

 (Recasts, adds graphic)	
    By Claire Milhench	
    LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Almost a quarter of Europe's
refinery capacity was offline in May, figures from industry
monitor Euroilstock showed, as refiners cut runs to unseasonally
low levels in response to declining demand for gasoline and
diesel.	
    Europe's refinery utilisation rate dipped to 77.15 percent
in May from 79.37 percent in April. Refineries usually increase
runs in late spring as they return from seasonal maintenance.   	
    However, this year European refineries have been idling
units or delaying their return from maintenance as the outlook
for economic activity has worsened and demand in key European
markets has declined month-on-month.	
    The latest data from struggling European economies such as
Spain and Italy show big year-on-year falls in the consumption
of gasoline and diesel as unemployment climbs and business
activity atrophies. 	
    "In response to the poor refining economics in Europe,
regional refiners have resorted to counter-seasonal run cuts,"
said David Wech, an oil analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna.	
    "Expectations of persistently weak demand for products
should deter any substantial increases in run rates at European
refineries, at least over the coming months," he added in a
morning note.	
    JBC Energy's estimates put refinery utilisation in the EU-15
and Norway region at a seven-month low of 78.4 percent of
capacity in May. 	
    The Euroilstock data showed inventories of European crude
and oil products falling further in May with combined
inventories at 1,063.45 million barrels, 1 percent down on April
and 3.2 percent down year-on-year.   	
    The biggest falls were in fuel oil, which was down 3.4
percent month-on-month, and middle distillates, down 2.4
percent. Gasoline was down 1.6 percent month-on-month, whilst
naphtha was unchanged. 	
  	
    Wech noted total product stocks had fallen by 14.3 million
barrels month-on-month, the largest monthly decline in nearly a
year. "This can be mostly attributed to a counter-seasonal fall
in middle distillate stocks," he said. These shed almost 9.4
million barrels over the month.	
    He added that although crude stocks rebounded by 3 million
barrels month-on-month to reach a three-month high, on a
seasonal basis they are still below the five year average. 	
    	
    EUROILSTOCK INVENTORY TABLE (in mln bbls)                   
                                                                
 	
                                change from       change in pct 
 	
            May 12   Apr 12    Apr 12  May 11     Apr 12  May 11
  	
TOTAL     1,063.45  1,074.71  -11.26  -35.49       -1.0   -3.2	
CRUDE       444.50    441.43    3.07  -13.93        0.7   -3.0	
GASOLINE    108.38    110.16   -1.78    0.56       -1.6    0.5	
MIDDLE      385.13    394.50   -9.37  -13.05       -2.4   -3.3	
DISTILLATES 	
FUEL OIL     90.68     93.86   -3.18  -10.57       -3.4  -10.4	
NAPHTHA      34.76     34.76    U/C     1.5         U/C    4.5	
CRUDE INTAKE 10.107    10.398  -0.29   -0.25       -2.8   -2.4  	
CAPACITY UTILISATION (IN PERCENT)   	
             77.15    79.37  79.08 (May '11)	
	
 (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Simon Falush; editing by
Alison Birrane and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
