UPDATE 1-Europe oil inventories fall further in June
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 1:52 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Europe oil inventories fall further in June

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Stocks fall on year and vs last month
    * Backwardation, weak demand, refinery closures contribute


    LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Inventories of European crude
and oil products fell further in June, figures from industry
monitor Euroilstock showed on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand,
plant closures and the high cost of storage. 
    The combined inventories of crude oil and oil products
declined to 1,054.54 million barrels in June, 1.2 percent down
on May and down 3.4 percent year on year.
    The fall was partly due to plant closures and a higher than
normal level of refinery maintenance due to low refining margins
compared to last year.
    "It's partly due to capacity closures, runs have been cut
considerably and there are more incidents of maintenance," said
Roy Jordan at Facts Global.  
    Lower refining margins led to the bankruptcy of Swiss-based
Petroplus, and the closure of its Coryton refinery,
as well as at least temporary shutdowns at its other plants.
    The biggest falls were in crude oil and middle distillates
which both fell 1.6 percent on the month.
    Fuel oil gained 1 percent compared to May, but was down 8.8
percent from last June.
    Backwardation, a market structure where prices for prompt
delivery are higher than for later dates, is also playing a part
in falling stocks, Jordan said.
    "The cost of storage is quite high, and that's another
reason for lower stocks."
    He added that an overall year on year decrease in European
demand is also contributing to the fall in stocks.EUROILSTOCK INVENTORY TABLE (in mln bbls)                   
                                                                
 
                                change from       change in pct 
 
            June 12   May 12  May 12  June 11     May  June 11  
TOTAL     1,054.54  1,067.03  -12.49  -36.64       -1.2   -3.4
CRUDE       445.30    452.38   -7.08  -15.90       -1.6   -3.4
GASOLINE    107.02    107.78   -0.76    0.04       -0.7    0.0
MIDDLE      376.13    382.13   -6.00  -11.22       -1.6   -2.9
DISTILLATES 
FUEL OIL     91.33     90.42    0.91   -8.80        1.0  -8.8
NAPHTHA      34.76     34.32    0.44   -0.76        1.3  -2.1
CRUDE INTAKE 10.174    10.123   0.05   -0.43        0.5  -4.1

