BRIEF-Euroinvestor.com buys own shares from senior executives
#Financials
December 30, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euroinvestor.com buys own shares from senior executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Euroinvestor Com A/S :

* Says Frederik Rovsing, senior executive in Euroinvestor.com, sold through Christian Rovsing A/S a total of 212,823 Euroinvestor shares at 13.00 Danish crowns ($2) per share

* Rasmus Bundgaard, senior executive in Euroinvestor.com, sold through DG Byg ApS a total of 203,823 Euroinvestor shares at 13.00 crowns per share

* Says Euroinvestor.com has bought 416,646 shares sold by DG Byg ApS and Christian Rovsing A/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1123 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
