Nov 10 (Reuters) - Euroinvestor.com A/S

* 9M revenue 41.0 million Danish crowns versus 18.8 million crowns

* 9M pre-tax profit 8.8 million crowns versus 3.4 million crowns

* Says still expects 2014 profit before tax of between 11.5 million crowns and 12.5 million crowns and turnover of minimum 50 million crowns