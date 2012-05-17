UPDATE 1-Euromoney trading in line, outlook tough

* H1 sales up 13 percent to 189 million pounds

* Adjusted pretax profit up 17 percent to 48.6 million pounds

* Outlook for financial markets remains tough

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Euromoney, the financial information arm of Daily Mail & General Trust, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half sales, boosted by acquisitions, and said current trading was in line with its expectations.

Euromoney, one of Europe’s biggest business and financial magazine publishers, said on Thursday it would continue to pursue its selective acquisition strategy and was seeing the benefits of moving more of its business online.

Adjusted pretax profit was up 17 percent to 48.6 million pounds ($77 million), slightly ahead of the company’s guidance last month, on sales of 189 million.

The interim dividend was raised 12 percent to 7 pence.

“The outlook for financial markets still looks tough, particularly in the euro zone,” it said, adding it was shielded to some extent by the fact more than half its revenue came from steady subscription streams.

The company’s flagship publication is Euromoney magazine, and it also has a substantial events organisation business.