April 9 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc said it appointed Andrew Rashbass, chief executive of the Reuters news division of Thomson Reuters Corp, as executive chairman.

Rashbass will take over from Richard Ensor, who retires at the end of September, Euromoney said on Thursday. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)