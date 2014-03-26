FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euromoney sees 5 pct rise in first-half revenue
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
March 26, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Euromoney sees 5 pct rise in first-half revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc , a publisher of business magazines and journals, said it expected first-half revenue to rise, pinning its hopes on improving financial services markets and contribution from acquisitions.

The company, which publishes the Euromoney magazine, expects revenue to rise about 5 percent and an adjusted pretax profit of not less than 52 million pounds ($85.8 million) for the six months ended March 31.

Analysts on average are expecting a pretax profit of 55.1 million pounds on revenue of 197 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported an adjusted pretax profit of 52.4 million pounds and revenue of 187.3 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

Euromoney, however, expects first-half adjusted operating margin to be about 2 percentage points lower than the previous year due to continued strategic investment in digital publishing.

Shares in the company, in which Daily Mail & General Trust Plc owns a 68 percent stake, closed at 1268 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.6059 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.