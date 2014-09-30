FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong pound hurts publisher Euromoney's full-year pretax profit
September 30, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Strong pound hurts publisher Euromoney's full-year pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc , a publisher of financial magazines, said it expects full-year adjusted pretax profit to be lower than last year, after regulatory pressures on investment banks and a strong pound hurt trading.

The company, which publishes the Euromoney magazine, said it expects full-year adjusted pretax profit to be not less than 114 million pounds ($185 million) and underlying revenue to be about 3 percent higher for the year ended September 30.

Euromoney reported an adjusted pretax profit of 116.5 million pounds in 2013.

Daily Mail & General Trust Plc owns about two-thirds of the company.

Adverse currency movements hurt full-year profit by about 5 million pounds, Euromoney said. (1 US dollar = 0.6153 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)

