#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 19, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Euromoney appoints executive Chairman Rashbass CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc said Executive Chairman Andrew Rashbass would take on the role of chief executive with immediate effect.

Rashbass, who joined Euromoney from Thomson Reuters Corp in October, began a strategic review of Euromoney’s business and corporate structure after his appointment.

As part of the review, the board agreed the role of chairman would become non-executive and Euromoney would create the role of chief executive.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
