BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor says strong pound to impact second half
May 15, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor says strong pound to impact second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* H1 revenue rose 5 percent to 195.8 million stg

* Revenue for six months ended March 31 195.8 m stg versus 187.3 m stg

* Adjusted operating profit for six months ended March 31 54.2 m stg versus 55.5 m stg

* Diluted earnings a share 25.0 p versus 25.3 p

* Strength of sterling against US dollar provides second half headwind

* Second half underlying trading in line with board’s expectations

* First half adjusted operating margin fell from 30 pct to 28 pct

* Interim dividend 7 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

