BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor says strong pound to impact second half

May 15 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 5 percent to 195.8 million stg
* Revenue for six months ended March 31 195.8 m stg versus 187.3 m stg
* Adjusted operating profit for six months ended March 31 54.2 m stg versus 55.5 m stg
* Diluted earnings a share 25.0 p versus 25.3 p
* Strength of sterling against US dollar provides second half headwind
* Second half underlying trading in line with board’s expectations
* First half adjusted operating margin fell from 30 pct to 28 pct
* Interim dividend 7 pence per share