BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional says Q3 headline revenue Headline falls 6 pct
July 16, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional says Q3 headline revenue Headline falls 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Euromoney interim management statement/acquisition

* Quarterly revenue 106.6 million stg

* Euromoney is also announcing today acquisition of trade and certain assets of mining investment events division of summit professional networks

* Nderlying revenues, which exclude impact of currency movements and acquisitions, were in line with last year

* Underlying subscription revenues increased by 2%, consistent with rate of growth achieved in first half

* Average sterling-us dollar rate for quarter to june 30 was $1.68 (2013: $1.53) which reduced headline revenue growth rates for quarter by approximately five percentage points

* No significant improvements in revenue trends are expected until outlook for banking, particularly fixed income, currencies and commodities, and metals and mining sectors improves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:


