BRIEF-Euromoney buys 15.5 pct stake in Dealogic for $59.2 mln
November 5, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euromoney buys 15.5 pct stake in Dealogic for $59.2 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Acquisition and disposal

* Signed a binding agreement to acquire a strategic shareholding in Dealogic, a leading provider of data and analytics to global investment banking sector

* Dealogic’s long-serving CEO Tom Fleming will continue in his leadership role

* Acquiring a 15.5 pct equity stake in a company incorporated by Carlyle Group to acquire Dealogic Holdings Plc

* Is acquiring 15.5 pct of equity of new Dealogic for $59.2 million

* Co will be entitled to a seat on new Dealogic board and to 20 pct of voting rights in respect of new Dealogic’s equity

* This investment fits Euromoney’s strategy of expanding scope of its activities in global financial information and analytics sector

* Euromoney will have ability to invest pari passu with Carlyle in any acquisitions that new dealogic may pursue over coming years

* Investment will be funded through sale of its interests in two businesses, Capital Data and Capital Net

* Transaction will be structured as leveraged buyout by new Dealogic

* Carlyle will be controlling shareholder in new Dealogic

* Transaction values Euromoney’s participation in these two businesses at $85 million

* Has agreed to cap consideration it may receive on possible future sale of investment in Dealogic at 24.9 pct of its market capitalisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

