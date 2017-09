Nov 20 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* FY revenue £406.6 million

* Final dividend up 2 percent to 16 penceper share; total dividend 23 penceper share

* FY adjusted profit before tax in line with last year at £116.2 million

* Q1 trading has started in line with board’s expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: