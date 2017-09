Sept 24 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC : * Trading has continued in line with the board’s expectations * Revenues for the fourth quarter are expected to show a headline increase of

9% on the same period last year * Total revenues for the year to September 30, 2013 are expected to show a

headline increase of approximately 2% * Expects adjusted profit before tax* of not less than £114 million for the