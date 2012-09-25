BRIEF-Euromoney forecasts record year profit

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC : * Trading has continued in line with the board’s expectations * Revenues for Q4 are expected to be broadly in line with the same period last

year * Revenues for FY expected to show a headline increase of approximately 9% on

2011 * FY underlying revenue increase, excluding acquisitions, is expected to be 3% * Expects to announce a record adjusted profit before tax of not less than £105 million for the year to Sept 30, 2012 (2011: £92.7 million), * Group net debt at Sept 30, 2012 is expected to be no more than £40 million, against £88.5 million at March 31