LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC : * Since January 31, trading has continued in line with the board’s expectations * Uncertainties over Europe remain, as a result revenues for 6 months to March 31 are expected to show decrease of approx 1% on 2012 * Sees adjusted H1 pretax profit of not less than £51 million (2012: £48.6

million)