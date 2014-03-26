FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euromoney sees H1 adj pretax profit of not less than 52 mln stg
March 26, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euromoney sees H1 adj pretax profit of not less than 52 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC : * Says trading has continued in line with the board’s expectations * Total revenues for the six months to March 31, 2014 are expected to show a

headline increase of approximately 5% on 2013 * For the six months to March 31, 2014 underlying growth excluding acquisitions

of approximately 2% * Expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax* of not less than £52

million for the six months to March 31, 2014 (2013: £52.4 million) * Says first half adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately two

percentage points lower than last year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

