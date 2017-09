Nov 24 (Reuters) - Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :

* Says after subscription Nmas1 Asset Management, S.G.I.C., S.A.U (N+1 AM) holds 9.89 percent stake in Eurona SA with investment of 7.5 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1vFdYtD

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)