Feb 4 (Reuters) - Eurona Wireless Telecom SA :

* Says signs deal to buy client portfolio of 4,000 users from Mira Novas Tecnoloxias S.L. for 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) Source text: bit.ly/1EFPow0

