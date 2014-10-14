FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euronav gets $340 million senior secured credit facility
October 14, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euronav gets $340 million senior secured credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Euronav :

* Euronav NV today announced that it has signed a new $340 million senior secured credit facility led by ING Bank NV acting as sole bookrunner

* Credit facility comprises of a $192 million term loan facility and up to $148 million non-amortising revolving credit facility

* Credit facilities have 7 years maturity as from date of signing at a rate of libor plus a margin of 225 bps and have similar financial covenants as existing facilities

* Credit facility will be secured by above mentioned 4 suezmax and 4 vlcc vessels Further company coverage:

