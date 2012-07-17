FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Euronav cautious after quarterly profit tops expectations
July 17, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Euronav cautious after quarterly profit tops expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, July 17 (Reuters) - Belgian crude oil shipper Euronav reported a better-than-expected 60 percent rise in quarterly core profit and said it remained cautious given the oversupply in the tanker market.

Euronav said on Tuesday consolidation in the sector and the scrapping of older vessels could improve the supply situation.

Second-quarter core profit rose to $50.3 million, compared with a forecast for $45.8 million in a Reuters poll.

The group said rates had fallen to levels last seen in October 2011, partly reflecting a seasonal pattern.

For the third quarter, the group said it had fixed 32 percent of the available days and earned $17,200 per day, down from $27,230 in the second quarter. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Dan Lalor)

