FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronav sees market improving as Q1 beats consensus
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Euronav sees market improving as Q1 beats consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 17 (Reuters) - Belgian oil tanker firm Euronav said on Tuesday that market conditions are starting to improve having previously experienced an oversupply of tankers, while its first-quarter profit fell by less than expected.

Its first-quarter core profit declined to $47.8 million, compared with $42.9 million expected by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

“The market is finding greater support as owners, particularly those with modern ships, price themselves more strongly and charterers offer little resistance as current rates are still historically low,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.