Belgium's Euronav bullish about crude oil tanker market

BRUSSELS, April 30 (Reuters) - Belgian crude oil shipper Euronav struck a bullish tone over the tanker market’s outlook on Thursday and repeated that it would pay out 80 percent of its net income in dividends over the financial year.

Euronav, which also listed in the United States at the start of this year, said demand for its tankers was high and continued into the second quarter of 2015 and that the tankers booked made longer voyages at sea, boosting the company’s income.

“With the oil price down and demand up, tankers are benefiting,” Chief Executive Paddy Rodgers said in a statement.

Euronav added that it believed the trend could be sustained as demand for crude oil was growing.

Core profit rose 180 percent in the first quarter to $131.3 million.

The company repeated its new dividend policy of paying out at least 80 percent of its net income over the financial year. It plans to pay $0.25 per share in May, its first dividend payment since 2010. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)