Euronext bolsters senior management ahead of summer listing

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - European exchange operator Euronext, now owned by U.S. group IntercontinentalExchange , made several senior appointments on Thursday to strengthen its leadership ahead of a stock market listing later this year.

Euronext, which operates exchanges in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, named Anthony Attia, formerly senior vice president and chief of staff to Euronext Chief Executive Dominique Cerutti, as chief executive of Euronext Paris.

It is the first time the job has been independent from Cerutti’s position as group CEO, a move that Euronext said should strengthen the role of the Paris Stock Exchange.

Lee Hodgkinson, previously NYSE Euronext’s head of sales and client coverage for the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific regions, has been appointed to lead the Markets and Global Sales teams - a newly created division that combines the commercial activities of Euronext’s markets businesses into one unit, it added.

Hodgkinson was also chosen to lead Euronext London, which is awaiting Recognised Investment Exchange status from British regulator the Financial Conduct Authority.

The exchange operator said it is currently recruiting a chief operating officer.

New York Stock Exchange parent NYSE Euronext merged with Atlanta-based ICE in a $10 billion-plus deal that was finalised in November.

ICE committed to spinning off Euronext when it first secured the deal in 2012. Chief Executive Jeff Sprecher, who started the company in 2000, said in November that the Euronext the spin-off would likely happen this summer.

Sources have told Reuters that regulators in France and the Netherlands have discussed with financial institutions in both countries the possibility of taking a large stake in Euronext to prevent their national exchanges falling under foreign control.