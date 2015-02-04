FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euronext announces monthly trading volumes for January 2015
February 4, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces monthly trading volumes for January 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* In January 2015, average daily volumes on equity index derivatives were significantly up at 298,375 contracts (+12% compared with January 2014)

* January 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 8,630 million euros ($9.90 billion), up 31 percent

* In January 2015 average daily volume on individual equity derivatives was down at 240,899 contracts (-19% compared with January 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8716 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

