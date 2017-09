Sept 10 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange operator Euronext NV said it nominated Stéphane Boujnah as chief executive and chairman.

Boujnah, who is joining from Santander Global Banking and Markets, would start in November, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)