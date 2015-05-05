FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext appoints Jos Dijsselhof as interim CEO
May 5, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Euronext appoints Jos Dijsselhof as interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange operator Euronext appointed chief operating officer Jos Dijsselhof as its interim chief executive.

Dijsselhof has spent more than 20 years in the financial industry, working in both Europe and Asia at institutions including Royal Bank of Scotland and ABN Amro Bank .

He was appointed chief operating officer of Euronext before its IPO in June last year.

The company said CEO Dominique Cerutti, who resigned last month, would leave the company immediately.

Amsterdam-based Euronext, which operates stock exchanges and fixed-income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
