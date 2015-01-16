Euronext to launch revamped dairy derivatives by end-March

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Euronext’s new dairy derivatives, announced in November, are scheduled for launch on its Amsterdam derivatives market at the end of the first quarter, it said on Friday.

The exchange operator had previously indicated that it was aiming to launch the euro-denominated dairy futures and options in the spring, without specifying where they would be listed.

The new offering, which spans butter, skimmed milk powder and whey powder, replaces previous skimmed milk powder derivatives and aims to provide the dairy sector with a wider range of hedging tools as it prepares for the end of the European Union’s milk quota regime in April.