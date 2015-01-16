FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext to launch revamped dairy derivatives by end-March
January 16, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Euronext to launch revamped dairy derivatives by end-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Euronext’s new dairy derivatives, announced in November, are scheduled for launch on its Amsterdam derivatives market at the end of the first quarter, it said on Friday.

The exchange operator had previously indicated that it was aiming to launch the euro-denominated dairy futures and options in the spring, without specifying where they would be listed.

The new offering, which spans butter, skimmed milk powder and whey powder, replaces previous skimmed milk powder derivatives and aims to provide the dairy sector with a wider range of hedging tools as it prepares for the end of the European Union’s milk quota regime in April.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Goodman

