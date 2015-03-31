Euronext to launch dairy derivatives on April 13

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - Euronext will launch its new dairy derivatives on April 13 and will offer a full waiver for its trading fees until June 30, the exchange said on Monday.

It had previously said it was aiming to launch trading in the products at the end of the first quarter.

“Further to discussions with market operators and in accordance with demand from the European dairy industry, these new instruments will be available for trading following the end of the European milk quotas and liberalisation of milk production,” Euronext said in a market notice.

The new offering includes futures and options for butter, skimmed milk powder and whey powder, and replaces former skimmed milk powder derivatives that failed to take off.

Euronext says it can tap into demand for hedging as the European Union dairy sector prepares for the abolition of milk quotas on April 1. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, writing by Gus Trompiz)