Euronext, Dalian exchanges to cooperate on commodities

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange to cooperate on research and product development.

“Future work will include consideration of the cooperative development of new products that could benefit from international promotion and distribution,” Euronext said in a statement.

“In addition, the two exchanges have agreed to mutual support of each other’s commodity derivatives activities in educational programs and at events and conferences,” it said.

Euronext, which is preparing for an initial public offering after being spun off by IntercontinentalExchange, operates Paris-based agricultural derivatives, led by its European milling wheat contract. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent; editing by Jason Neely)