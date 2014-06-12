FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext, Dalian exchanges to cooperate on commodities
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext, Dalian exchanges to cooperate on commodities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange to cooperate on research and product development.

“Future work will include consideration of the cooperative development of new products that could benefit from international promotion and distribution,” Euronext said in a statement.

“In addition, the two exchanges have agreed to mutual support of each other’s commodity derivatives activities in educational programs and at events and conferences,” it said.

Euronext, which is preparing for an initial public offering after being spun off by IntercontinentalExchange, operates Paris-based agricultural derivatives, led by its European milling wheat contract. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.