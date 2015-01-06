Euronext says Dec. 19 was most active day since 2011

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Financial exchange Euronext said on Tuesday that Dec. 19 was its most active day in terms of transaction value since 2011.

On that Friday, some 15.98 billion euros ($19.11 billion) worth were traded across all its cash products: equities, bonds, exchange traded funds, warrants and certificates, the company said in its December volume statement.

It also said it ended 2014 with its most active quarter for three years.