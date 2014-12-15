FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Trading resumes after glitch hits Euronext derivatives
#Financials
December 15, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Trading resumes after glitch hits Euronext derivatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with trading resuming)

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A technical problem disrupted early derivatives trading on the pan-European Euronext exchange Monday before eventually resuming, in the second glitch for the market operator in less than a month.

Cash trading was unaffected by the problem, which disrupted trading in derivatives until 0917 GMT, according to a status update from the exchange operator.

Early in the session, index futures opened unexpectedly before being halted. All trades passed then were cancelled, a spokesman said.

The disruption was the second recent incident to hit the exchange after a glitch affected the calculation and dissemination of its main indices on Nov. 27. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Andrew Callus; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
