Euronext to appeal $5 mln fine set out French market regulator

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Euronext NV said it would appeal against a decision by the French market regulator to fine it 5 million euros ($5 million) over allegations that it failed to meet its obligations and favoured one market member over others between 2009 and 2010.

The European exchange group said it had not compromised the market’s integrity when, in 2009, it deployed pilot programmes linked to high-frequency trading practices and that the fine set out by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) was “open to dispute” and “totally disproportionate”.