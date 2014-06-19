FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 19, 2014 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Euronext IPO priced towards low end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Shares of stock market operator Euronext will be priced at 20 euros each - at the lower end of a previously announced price range of 19-25 euros a share - when they make their market debut on Friday, parent Intercontinental Exchange said.

All 42.25 million shares offered were sold, representing 60.36 percent of the capital, ICE said in a statement, implying a market value of 1.4 billion euros ($1.91 billion) for 100 percent of the company.

The shares will start trading on Euronext in Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels on June 20. Euronext added that it intends to list on Euronext Lisbon after the IPO and before the fourth quarter of 2014.

ICE has granted an over-allotment option of up to 4.21 million additional shares. If fully used, the IPO will represent 66.37 percent of the capital of Euronext, and ICE will no longer hold any shares in the company, ICE added. ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michel Rose)

