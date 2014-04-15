FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight anchor investors to back 1-1.5 bln euro Euronext listing - sources
April 15, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Eight anchor investors to back 1-1.5 bln euro Euronext listing - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - A consortium of eight anchor investors have committed to buy 25-30 percent of Euronext ahead of a market listing expected to value the company at 1-1.5 billion euros ($3.5 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The consortium of anchor investors comprises BNP Paribas , Societe Generale, France’s Caisse des Depots, ING, ABN Amro, Banco Espirito Santo, as well as Belgium’s SFPI and Belfius. The listing is expected to take place in Paris in June.

SFPI declined to comment. The other institutions were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7238 Euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Jean-Baptiste Vey, Freya Berry; editing by Steve Slater)

