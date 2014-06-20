FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext shares fall 3 pct on first day of trading
#Hot Stocks
June 20, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext shares fall 3 pct on first day of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares in financial market operator Euronext started trading at 19.40 euros on Friday, 3 percent below the price set for its initial public offering.

Parent Intercontinental Exchange had priced the shares at 20 euros late on Thursday, at the lower end of a previously announced IPO price range of 19-25 euros.

ICE said on Thursday that all 42.25 million shares offered were sold, representing 60.36 percent of the capital, implying a market value of 1.4 billion euros ($1.91 billion) for all of the company.

A group of European institutional investors bought a 33.4 percent stake in the market operator last Friday at a 4 percent discount to the IPO price, or 19.20 euros a share, in a move designed to allay local regulators’ concerns that the pan-European bourse could be snapped up by another foreign firm.

ABN AMRO Bank, JPMorgan and Societe Generale acted as joint global coordinators for the IPO. ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
