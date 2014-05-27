FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext to list first on French, Dutch, Belgian exchanges
May 27, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext to list first on French, Dutch, Belgian exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Group confirmed on Tuesday it plans to proceed with an initial public offering of European financial exchange Euronext in Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.

Euronext operates equity, fixed income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon. The Lisbon listing will take place after the IPO and before the fourth quarter of 2014, ICE said in a statement.

It did not give an exact timetable for the IPO, but a source familiar with the matter said earlier this month that the listing was scheduled for June, and could value the company at 1.5 billion euros ($2.05 billion).

A spin-off of Euronext has been expected since ICE’s $11 billion deal last year to take over NYSE Euronext, parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.

$1 = 0.7325 Euros Reporting by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
