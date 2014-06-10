FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext launches IPO, values itself at up to 1.8 bln euros
June 10, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext launches IPO, values itself at up to 1.8 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Stock market operator Euronext aims to raise between 880 million euros ($1.23 billion) and 1.158 billion euros in an initial public offering, it said on Tuesday, valuing it at up to 1.75 billion euros ($2.45 billion).

Euronext said it expected its IPO to be priced at 19-25 euros per share.

Euronext’s parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc will offer up to 60.15 percent of the capital of the company. A group of institutional will take a 33.36 percent stake in the market operator at a 4 percent discount to the IPO price.

In addition, certain institutional investors have committed to purchase 2 percent of the shares of IPO price.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
