Euronext sets IPO price at 20 eur/shr vs range 19-25 eur -BFM TV

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - The shares of stock market operator Euronext will be priced at 20 euros each - at the lower end of a previously announced price range of 19-25 euros a share - when they make their market debut on Friday, BFM TV reported on its website.

Euronext would have a market value of about 1.4 billion euros ($1.91 billion) following the initial public offering, BFM TV said, citing a regulatory filing.

Euronext parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc has said it is offering up to 60.15 percent of the capital of the company. ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)