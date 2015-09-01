FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euronext to allow Israel-based trading firms
#Financials
September 1, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Euronext to allow Israel-based trading firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange operator Euronext has received approval from the Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) to allow Israel-based qualified trading firms to have direct access to Euronext’s cash and derivatives markets, the company said on Tuesday.

The agreement will allow Israeli firms to trade cash and derivatives on the regulated markets operated by Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
