Euronext to allow Israel-based trading firms

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange operator Euronext has received approval from the Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) to allow Israel-based qualified trading firms to have direct access to Euronext’s cash and derivatives markets, the company said on Tuesday.

The agreement will allow Israeli firms to trade cash and derivatives on the regulated markets operated by Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman)