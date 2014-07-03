FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext says H1 listings activity rises 8.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Euronext says H1 listings activity rises 8.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - European financial market operator Euronext said listings activity rose 8.7 percent in the first half to 57.6 billion euros ($78.6 billion) thanks to a “substantial increase” in initial public offerings (IPOs).

“The increase in IPO activity across Euronext markets was driven largely by the return of large-cap IPOs but also by a significant increase in IPOs from SMEs,” Euronext said in a statement on Thursday.

The amount of capital raised through IPOs reached 6.5 billion euros in the first half, more than double the 3.1 billion raised in the whole of last year, according to Euronext, which itself made its stock market debut last month.

A total of eight large-cap IPOs were completed, compared with one for the same period last year, and 23 small and medium-sized company IPOs were completed in the first half, against 10 a year ago, Euronext said. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.