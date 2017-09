April 22 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange operator Euronext NV said Chief Executive and Chairman Dominique Cerutti would leave the company to join Altran Technologies SA .

The company operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon. Cerutti joined the company in 2009. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)