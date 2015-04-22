UPDATE 1-Euronext says chief executive Cerutti to leave

(Adds background)

April 22 (Reuters) - Pan-European exchange operator Euronext NV said on Wednesday that Chief Executive and Chairman Dominique Cerutti would leave the company on July 15 to join consulting firm Altran Technologies SA as chairman and CEO.

Cerutti joined NYSE Euronext in 2009 as president and deputy chief executive after 23 years at International Business Machines Corp.

He was appointed to his current role at Euronext following the company’s acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange Inc in 2013.

Amsterdam-based Euronext operates stock exchanges and fixed-income and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon.

The company's stock closed at 40.1 euros on Wednesday, double the price at which Euronext went public last June.