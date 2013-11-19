FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse chairman says no large deals on the cards
November 19, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Boerse chairman says no large deals on the cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse will continue to shun large acquisitions, its supervisory board chairman said on Tuesday.

“It’s not on the agenda anywhere,” Joachim Faber told journalists on the sidelines of the Euro Finance Week conference in Frankfurt, when asked whether large takeovers were on the cards again for Deutsche Boerse.

The operator of the Frankfurt stock exchange last year failed to get regulatory approval for a planned merger with NYSE Euronext.

The Wall Street Journal earlier on Tuesday cited people familiar with the discussions as saying that Deutsche Boerse, London Stock Exchange Group as well as Nasdaq OMX Group were considering individual bids for Euronext.

Faber declined to comment on the report.

