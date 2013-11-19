FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three exchange firms considering bids for Euronext - WSJ
November 19, 2013 / 5:55 AM / 4 years ago

Three exchange firms considering bids for Euronext - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and Deutsche Börse AG are considering individual bids for European exchange group Euronext, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The three stock exchange companies have each discussed with advisers the possibility of making offers for Euronext, although none has hired bankers to launch a formal bid. The European exchange group is set to be spun off after it was acquired last week by IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc, the newspaper reported.

ICE, the Atlanta-based commodities and derivatives trading giant, committed to separating Euronext after the deal in part to satisfy European policy makers’ and regulators’ concerns about the standing of European markets in the bigger U.S.-based company, the report said. ()

None of the companies could be reached for comments by Reuters outside of regular business hours.

