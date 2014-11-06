FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Euronext Q3 third party quarterly revenue up 10.3 pct to 112.3 mln euros
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Euronext Q3 third party quarterly revenue up 10.3 pct to 112.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Q3 third party quarterly revenue increased by 10.3 pct on an adjusted basis to 112.3 million euros (q3 2013 adjusted: 101.9 million euros)

* Q3 2014 operating profit before exceptional items was 50.0 million euros, a 19.9 pct increase

* Net release of a provision for an uncertain tax position of 18.6 million euros has led to a positive income tax item of 6.0 million euros in Q3 2014

* Expense of 12.5 million euros had been booked in Q3 2013

* Now in a position to deliver the 60 million euros efficiencies by the end of H1 2015 on a run-rate basis Source text: reut.rs/1E7rRiQ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.