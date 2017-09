BRIEF-Euronext reports increase in trading volumes for December 2014

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* December 2014 average daily transaction value on cash order book is 7 billion euros ($8.37 billion) (up by 28.5 pct compared to December 2013)

* December 2014 average daily volumes on equity index derivatives is 264,179 contracts (up by 16 pct compared with December 2013)

* December 2014 activity on commodity derivatives average daily volume is 69,289 contracts traded, up by 79 pct compared to December 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)